Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Tuesday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (22-25) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (28-20) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Phillies. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Matt Strahm (4-3) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (1-2) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks have a perfect record of 4-0.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (57.1%) in those games.
- Arizona has a mark of 5-4 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Arizona is No. 6 in MLB, scoring 5.2 runs per game (248 total runs).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Luis Medina
|May 19
|@ Pirates
|L 13-3
|Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo
|May 20
|@ Pirates
|W 4-3
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Mitch Keller
|May 21
|@ Pirates
|W 8-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Roansy Contreras
|May 22
|@ Phillies
|W 6-3
|Tommy Henry vs Zack Wheeler
|May 23
|@ Phillies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Matt Strahm
|May 24
|@ Phillies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Ranger Suárez
|May 26
|Red Sox
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Chris Sale
|May 27
|Red Sox
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Garrett Whitlock
|May 28
|Red Sox
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Tanner Houck
|May 29
|Rockies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Karl Kauffmann
