Tuesday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (22-25) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (28-20) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Phillies. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Matt Strahm (4-3) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (1-2) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks have a perfect record of 4-0.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (57.1%) in those games.

Arizona has a mark of 5-4 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is No. 6 in MLB, scoring 5.2 runs per game (248 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule