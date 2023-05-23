The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .281 with 21 walks and 30 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 69.8% of his games this season (30 of 43), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (16.3%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 12 games this season (27.9%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (53.5%), including six games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 22 GP 21 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings