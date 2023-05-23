Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .281 with 21 walks and 30 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.8% of his games this season (30 of 43), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (16.3%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 12 games this season (27.9%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (53.5%), including six games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.60 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (46 total, one per game).
- Strahm (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.73 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.73, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.
