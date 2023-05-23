On Tuesday, Christian Walker (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .259 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (33.3%).

He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 45), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.7% of his games this season, Walker has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (17.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (53.3%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 23 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (43.5%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (56.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings