Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday will see the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 2-0. The Panthers are favored (-110) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-110).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Panthers Moneyline Hurricanes Moneyline Total
DraftKings -115 -105 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM -110 -110 5.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet -110 -110 5.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

  • Carolina has played 45 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.
  • The Panthers are 13-9 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
  • The Hurricanes have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.
  • In games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Florida is 13-9 (winning 59.1% of the time).
  • Carolina is 7-6 when it is underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+135) -
Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) -

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
9-1-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.4 3.4 2.4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.6 2.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.