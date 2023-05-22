Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes playing at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 22 on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 advantage in the series. The Panthers are favored, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Hurricanes, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)

Panthers (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 12-8-20 in overtime matchups as part of a 42-32-8 overall record.

Florida is 19-6-7 (45 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Panthers recorded only one goal, they went 1-8-1 (three points).

Florida has taken seven points from the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-14-1 record).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 67 games (48-13-6, 102 points).

In the 40 games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 52 points after finishing 24-12-4.

When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 36 games, going 22-11-3 to register 47 points.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 16-11-27 record in overtime contests this season and a 52-21-9 overall record.

Carolina has earned 58 points (25-7-8) in its 40 games decided by one goal.

Across the eight games this season the Hurricanes ended with only one goal, they have earned six points.

Carolina has 16 points (6-8-4) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 63 times, earning 109 points from those matchups (52-6-5).

Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 44 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 50-19-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

