The Arizona Diamondbacks (27-20) are looking for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to prolong an 11-game hitting streak versus the Philadelphia Phillies (22-24), on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (3-3, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Tommy Henry (1-1, 5.00 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (3-3, 4.06 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (1-1, 5.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, with 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.

Henry is looking to record his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Henry is looking to secure his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (3-3) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.06, a 4.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.196.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Wheeler has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.06), 39th in WHIP (1.196), and 10th in K/9 (10.8).

