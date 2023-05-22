Player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Christian Walker and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Walker Stats

Walker has collected 43 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .261/.321/.515 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 21 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Pirates May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 48 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .304/.362/.525 on the year.

Gurriel brings an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (3-3) for his 10th start of the season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 32-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.06), 39th in WHIP (1.196), and 10th in K/9 (10.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 16 6.0 9 4 4 8 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 7.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Red Sox May. 5 5.1 7 5 4 5 0 at Astros Apr. 29 6.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 3 11 3

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has collected 54 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .303/.349/.472 on the season.

Castellanos hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI (45 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.323/.398 on the season.

Bohm enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .150 with an RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

