The Philadelphia Phillies (22-24) will look to Nicholas Castellanos when they host Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (27-20) at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, May 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +180 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (3-3, 4.06 ERA) vs Tommy Henry - ARI (1-1, 5.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 29 times and won 16, or 55.2%, of those games.

The Phillies have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Phillies have a 5-4 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+400) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270) Christian Walker 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1300 - 3rd

