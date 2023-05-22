Dominic Fletcher and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Monday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 52 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is seventh in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .267 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 242 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.331 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In five starts, Henry has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Athletics L 9-8 Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates L 13-3 Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Mitch Keller 5/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies - Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies - Away Ryne Nelson Taijuan Walker 5/24/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Corey Kluber 5/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Tommy Henry Tanner Houck

