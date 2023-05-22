How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Fletcher and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Monday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Phillies vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 52 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona is seventh in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .267 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 242 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.331 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- In five starts, Henry has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-8
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Kyle Muller
|5/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Luis Medina
|5/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-3
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Johan Oviedo
|5/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Mitch Keller
|5/21/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-3
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Roansy Contreras
|5/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Zack Wheeler
|5/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Taijuan Walker
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
|5/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chris Sale
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Corey Kluber
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Tanner Houck
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.