Diamondbacks vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Dominic Fletcher and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
The favored Phillies have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +170. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-210
|+170
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-1.
- When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a spread.
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those contests.
- Arizona has played as an underdog of +170 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 24 of 47 chances this season.
- The Diamondbacks have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-10
|13-10
|11-6
|16-14
|19-12
|8-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.