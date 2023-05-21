Madison Keys 2023 French Open Odds
Madison Keys enters the French Open following her Internazionali BNL d'Italia ended with a loss to Anhelina Kalinina in the round of 16. Keys' opening match is against Kaia Kanepi (in the round of 128). Keys' odds are +12500 to take home the trophy from Stade Roland Garros.
Keys at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Keys' Next Match
In the round of 128 of the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET), Keys will play Kanepi.
Keys is currently listed at -500 to win her next contest versus Kanepi. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Madison Keys Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000
- US Open odds to win: +3300
- French Open odds to win: +12500
Keys Stats
- Keys is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 47-ranked Kalinina, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6.
- In 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Keys is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 24-17.
- Keys is 6-3 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament wins.
- Through 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Keys has played 20.6 games per match. She won 52.5% of them.
- Over the past year, Keys has played nine matches on clay, and 20.4 games per match.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Keys has won 69.3% of her games on serve, and 35.8% on return.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Keys has won 71.7% of her games on serve, and 39.1% on return.
