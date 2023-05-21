The Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) will look to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., riding a 10-game hitting streak, against the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at PNC Park.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (4-3) against the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (4-3, 3.27 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.40 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (4-3) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.27 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across nine games.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

Contreras makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday, May 13 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.

Contreras has registered four quality starts this year.

Contreras will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

The 23-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.40), 65th in WHIP (1.444), and 65th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

