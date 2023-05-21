Player prop betting options for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Kelly Stats

Merrill Kelly (4-3) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 29th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 26th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 15 7.0 4 2 1 9 1 vs. Marlins May. 10 6.0 4 4 4 6 1 vs. Nationals May. 5 7.0 4 1 1 10 1 at Rockies Apr. 28 6.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has put up 47 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .307/.367/.536 on the season.

Gurriel hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has collected 41 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .256/.318/.513 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 48 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .289/.335/.500 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .267/.366/.459 so far this season.

McCutchen enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a walk and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

