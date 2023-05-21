On Sunday, May 21 at 1:35 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) at PNC Park in the rubber game of the series. Merrill Kelly will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while Roansy Contreras will take the hill for the Pirates.

The Pirates are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (4-3, 3.27 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.40 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Pirates have won in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 12 of 24 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+230)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 3rd

