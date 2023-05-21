How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 51 total home runs.
- Arizona is seventh in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks are fourth in MLB with a .266 batting average.
- Arizona has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (234 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in the majors.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.344).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.27 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Kelly is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Kelly is looking for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Drew Rucinski
|5/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-8
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Kyle Muller
|5/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Luis Medina
|5/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-3
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Johan Oviedo
|5/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Mitch Keller
|5/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Roansy Contreras
|5/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Zack Wheeler
|5/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Taijuan Walker
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
|5/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chris Sale
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Corey Kluber
