Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 51 total home runs.

Arizona is seventh in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks are fourth in MLB with a .266 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (234 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in the majors.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.344).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.27 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Kelly is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Kelly is looking for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Merrill Kelly Drew Rucinski 5/16/2023 Athletics L 9-8 Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates L 13-3 Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Mitch Keller 5/21/2023 Pirates - Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies - Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies - Away Ryne Nelson Taijuan Walker 5/24/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Corey Kluber

