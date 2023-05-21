Roansy Contreras will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks covered the spread.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite 19 total times this season. They've finished 11-8 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Arizona has an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 57.4%.

In the 46 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-22-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 12-10 10-6 16-14 18-12 8-8

