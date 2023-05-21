Sunday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 21.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (4-3) for the Diamondbacks and Roansy Contreras (3-4) for the Pirates.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 8-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 234.

The Diamondbacks' 4.66 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule