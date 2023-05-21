After exiting in the qualification round 1 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in his previous tournament (losing to Stefano Napolitano), Aleksandar Kovacevic will begin the French Open versus Novak Djokovic (in the round of 128). Kovacevic's monyeline odds to win it all at Stade Roland Garros are +50000.

Kovacevic at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Kovacevic's Next Match

Kovacevic will play Djokovic in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Aleksandar Kovacevic Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +50000

Kovacevic Stats

Kovacevic dropped his last match, 4-6, 3-6 against Napolitano in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 8, 2023.

Kovacevic is 7-11 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

Kovacevic is 0-2 on clay over the past 12 months.

Through 18 matches over the past year (across all court types), Kovacevic has played 24.9 games per match. He won 48.1% of them.

In his two matches on a clay surface over the past year, Kovacevic has averaged 19.5 games.

Over the past year, Kovacevic has been victorious in 16.3% of his return games and 78.7% of his service games.

Kovacevic has been victorious in 80.0% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 0.0% of his return games.

