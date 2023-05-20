Justin Thomas, the defending champion at the 2023 PGA Championship, will play at this year's tournament in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Justin Thomas Insights

Thomas has finished under par 12 times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Thomas has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Thomas has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Thomas has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 23 -6 278 1 18 5 6 $9M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Thomas has three top-10 finishes, including two wins, in his previous seven appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

Thomas won this tournament in 2022, the last time he entered it.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Thomas will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,363 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 84th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Thomas shot better than 63% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Thomas shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Thomas carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Thomas' 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

In that most recent competition, Thomas' par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Thomas finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.0.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Thomas carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Thomas Odds to Win: +2200

