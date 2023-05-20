The Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller (5-1) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (5-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 8.59 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 8.59, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.

Pfaadt will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 frames per outing.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates' Keller (5-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 2.38 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Keller will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks eighth, 1.041 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.

