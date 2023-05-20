Player prop betting options for Bryan Reynolds, Christian Walker and others are available in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at PNC Park on Saturday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Walker has 41 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .263/.326/.526 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .309/.370/.544 on the season.

Gurriel takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Christian Walker, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Keller Stats

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (5-1) for his 10th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.38), 18th in WHIP (1.041), and fifth in K/9 (11.0).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles May. 14 7.0 4 0 0 13 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 9.0 4 0 0 8 1 at Rays May. 3 5.0 5 5 1 8 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 6.0 5 2 2 10 1 vs. Reds Apr. 21 6.0 4 2 2 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Pfaadt's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 48 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .294/.337/.509 on the season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 35 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.369/.466 on the season.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.