Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) will take on Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) at PNC Park on Saturday, May 20. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+120). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (5-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 8.59 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won eight out of the 11 games, or 72.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Pirates have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Pirates went 1-2 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won six of 12 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Rojas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 3rd

