Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 49 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Arizona ranks seventh in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .267 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 230 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.349 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

Pfaadt will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Giants W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Merrill Kelly Drew Rucinski 5/16/2023 Athletics L 9-8 Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates L 13-3 Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Pfaadt Mitch Keller 5/21/2023 Pirates - Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies - Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies - Away Ryne Nelson Taijuan Walker 5/24/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale

