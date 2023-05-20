Dominic Fletcher and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Saturday at PNC Park against Mitch Keller, who is projected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Pirates have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

Arizona is 10-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 23 of its 45 chances.

The Diamondbacks have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 11-10 9-6 16-14 17-12 8-8

