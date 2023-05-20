Saturday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Pirates coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (5-1) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Diamondbacks have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won six of 12 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (230 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule