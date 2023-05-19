The Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) and Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the Athletics, and the Pirates a series split with the Tigers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-1) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (2-3) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (6-1, 2.35 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (2-3, 5.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (6-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.35 and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .197 in nine games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (2-3 with a 5.14 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.

Oviedo has recorded three quality starts this season.

Oviedo will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

