Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Walker, Bryan Reynolds and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (6-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gallen has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.35), third in WHIP (.855), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 8 7.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Rangers May. 2 5.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 6.1 4 0 0 12 0 vs. Padres Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Walker has collected 41 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .268/.331/.536 so far this year.

Walker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 45 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .310/.373/.552 on the season.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with five doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 47 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .296/.335/.497 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI (32 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .252/.355/.457 so far this season.

McCutchen enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0

