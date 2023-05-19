The Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) will square off in the series opener on Friday, May 19 at PNC Park, with Zac Gallen getting the ball for the Diamondbacks and Johan Oviedo toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Pirates have +150 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (6-1, 2.35 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (2-3, 5.14 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have won all four games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won two of five games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Rojas 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +2200 - 3rd

