How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Friday at 6:35 PM ET. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Andrew McCutchen have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball with 48 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona's .441 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are third in the majors with a .270 batting average.
- Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (227 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .333 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-best average in baseball.
- Arizona's pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona's 4.57 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.318).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gallen is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this game.
- Gallen is seeking his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance on the mound.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/14/2023
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Logan Webb
|5/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Drew Rucinski
|5/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-8
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Kyle Muller
|5/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Luis Medina
|5/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Johan Oviedo
|5/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Mitch Keller
|5/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Roansy Contreras
|5/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Zack Wheeler
|5/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Taijuan Walker
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
