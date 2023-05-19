The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Friday at 6:35 PM ET. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Andrew McCutchen have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball with 48 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona's .441 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are third in the majors with a .270 batting average.

Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (227 total).

The Diamondbacks' .333 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-best average in baseball.

Arizona's pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.57 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.318).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gallen is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this game.

Gallen is seeking his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance on the mound.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Merrill Kelly Drew Rucinski 5/16/2023 Athletics L 9-8 Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates - Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Pfaadt Mitch Keller 5/21/2023 Pirates - Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies - Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies - Away Ryne Nelson Taijuan Walker 5/24/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez

