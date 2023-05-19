Diamondbacks vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ready for the first of a three-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park.
The favored Diamondbacks have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +155. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-190
|+155
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks covered the spread.
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won 11 of the 18 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (61.1%).
- Arizona has played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and won in each game.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 65.5% chance to win.
- Arizona has played in 44 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-21-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just two games this season, and covered in both.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-10
|11-9
|9-6
|16-13
|17-11
|8-8
