The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ready for the first of a three-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park.

The favored Diamondbacks have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +155. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -190 +155 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks covered the spread.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 11 of the 18 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (61.1%).

Arizona has played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 65.5% chance to win.

Arizona has played in 44 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-21-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just two games this season, and covered in both.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 11-9 9-6 16-13 17-11 8-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.