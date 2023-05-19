Friday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) at 6:35 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (6-1) for the Diamondbacks and Johan Oviedo (2-3) for the Pirates.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks covered the spread.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 11 (61.1%) of those contests.

Arizona has been at least -185 moneyline favorites four times this season and won each of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 227.

The Diamondbacks' 4.57 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

