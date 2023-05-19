If you live and breathe college softball, missing a game just isn't an option. We're here to help you ensure that doesn't happen. The list below tells you how to watch or live stream every NCAA softball game that's airing on Fubo on Friday, May 19, so you don't have to fret about missing a single pitch.

College Softball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch George Mason at Duke Softball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch Miami (Ohio) vs Kentucky Softball

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ole Miss vs Baylor Softball

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch Boston University vs Virginia Tech Softball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch Louisville vs Indiana Softball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch UNC-Greensboro at Clemson Softball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch Hofstra at Oklahoma Softball

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch Notre Dame vs Oregon Softball

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch Prairie View A&M at LSU Softball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nebraska vs Wichita State Softball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch UCF vs South Carolina Softball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch Long Beach State at Stanford Softball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Watch San Diego State vs Liberty Softball

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo!

Every team's journey toward the Women's College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.