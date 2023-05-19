Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Celtics prepare for their Eastern Conference finals game 2 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden on Friday, May 19 at 8:30 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Heat took down the Celtics 123-116 on Wednesday. In the Heat's victory, Jimmy Butler scored 35 points (and added five rebounds and seven assists), while Jayson Tatum scored 30 in the loss for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Forearm 14.9 4.2 3.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Omer Yurtseven C Questionable Nose 4.4 2.6 0.2

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Celtics' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 113.6 points a contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this season.

Boston connects on 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.6% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 11.6 per game while shooting 34.5%.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

The Heat have performed better offensively over their last 10 games, tallying 111.7 points per contest, 2.2 more than their season average of 109.5.

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat put up 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 215

