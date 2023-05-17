Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Athletics on May 17, 2023
Brent Rooker and Christian Walker are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday (at 3:37 PM ET).
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryne Nelson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Nelson Stats
- Ryne Nelson (1-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Nelson has six starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|May. 12
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|5.0
|7
|3
|2
|3
|1
|at Rockies
|Apr. 30
|4.0
|9
|6
|6
|2
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|11
|4
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 20
|5.0
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Walker Stats
- Walker has 40 hits with eight doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .268/.333/.523 so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .312/.376/.553 so far this season.
- Gurriel takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .417 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 38 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .304/.418/.624 so far this year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 13
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has collected 47 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 20 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .272/.333/.364 so far this season.
- Ruiz heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 16
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|6
|0
