Brent Rooker and Christian Walker are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday (at 3:37 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Nelson Stats

Ryne Nelson (1-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Nelson has six starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 12 4.2 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 7 5.0 7 3 2 3 1 at Rockies Apr. 30 4.0 9 6 6 2 1 vs. Royals Apr. 25 5.0 11 4 4 3 0 vs. Padres Apr. 20 5.0 3 5 5 4 3

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Walker has 40 hits with eight doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .268/.333/.523 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .312/.376/.553 so far this season.

Gurriel takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .417 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 38 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .304/.418/.624 so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 12 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has collected 47 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.333/.364 so far this season.

Ruiz heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 12 3-for-5 2 1 4 6 0

