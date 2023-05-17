Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-19) will take on Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (10-34) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, May 17. First pitch is set for 3:37 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.20 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (0-2, 8.18 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 10 (58.8%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, and won in each game.

Arizona has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 10, or 23.8%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 7-20 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +2000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.