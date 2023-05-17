Dominic Fletcher and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Luis Medina, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 3:37 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 46 total home runs.

Arizona's .441 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks' .272 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (222 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are sixth in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in baseball.

Arizona's pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.317).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Ryne Nelson (1-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.20 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Nelson has registered two quality starts this season.

Nelson is looking to pick up his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson John Brebbia 5/13/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Merrill Kelly Drew Rucinski 5/16/2023 Athletics L 9-8 Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics - Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates - Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Pfaadt Roansy Contreras 5/21/2023 Pirates - Away Merrill Kelly Mitch Keller 5/22/2023 Phillies - Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies - Away Ryne Nelson Taijuan Walker

