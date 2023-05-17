Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and starter Ryne Nelson on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The favored Diamondbacks have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -160 +135 9 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been favored on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've finished 10-7 in those games.

Arizona has won all five games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Arizona has played in 43 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-20-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 10-9 8-6 16-13 16-11 8-8

