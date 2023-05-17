Diamondbacks vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and starter Ryne Nelson on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The favored Diamondbacks have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-160
|+135
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks covered in its most recent game with a spread.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been favored on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've finished 10-7 in those games.
- Arizona has won all five games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 61.5%.
- Arizona has played in 43 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-20-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-10
|10-9
|8-6
|16-13
|16-11
|8-8
