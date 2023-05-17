Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-19) against the Oakland Athletics (10-34) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 3:37 PM on May 17.
The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (1-2) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-2).
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 7, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks covered the spread.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Arizona has entered five games this season favored by -165 or more, and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 222.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs John Brebbia
|May 13
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
|May 15
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Drew Rucinski
|May 16
|@ Athletics
|L 9-8
|Tommy Henry vs Kyle Muller
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Luis Medina
|May 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo
|May 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Roansy Contreras
|May 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Mitch Keller
|May 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Zack Wheeler
|May 23
|@ Phillies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Taijuan Walker
