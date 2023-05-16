Player prop betting options for Christian Walker, Brent Rooker and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Henry Stats

Tommy Henry (1-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fifth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Henry will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 11 6.2 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Nationals May. 6 6.0 6 2 2 3 2 at Rockies Apr. 29 5.1 7 4 4 3 1 vs. Royals Apr. 24 4.1 4 3 3 1 4

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Walker Stats

Walker has eight doubles, nine home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI (38 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .264/.327/.507 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 42 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .309/.371/.537 so far this season.

Gurriel enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .441 with four doubles, five home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 29 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .298/.408/.628 slash line so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 12 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Rangers May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and 21 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.330/.359 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 12 3-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 vs. Rangers May. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

