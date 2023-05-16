Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 16th in MLB action with 44 total home runs.

Arizona's .439 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Arizona has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (214 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.4 times per game to rank third in MLB.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Arizona has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Tommy Henry (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Henry is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Henry will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Giants L 6-2 Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson John Brebbia 5/13/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Merrill Kelly Drew Rucinski 5/16/2023 Athletics - Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics - Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates - Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Pfaadt Roansy Contreras 5/21/2023 Pirates - Away Merrill Kelly Mitch Keller 5/22/2023 Phillies - Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler

