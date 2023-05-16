How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 16th in MLB action with 44 total home runs.
- Arizona's .439 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Arizona has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (214 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.4 times per game to rank third in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Arizona has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tommy Henry (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Henry is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Henry will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/11/2023
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Alex Cobb
|5/12/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|John Brebbia
|5/13/2023
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/14/2023
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Logan Webb
|5/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Drew Rucinski
|5/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Kyle Muller
|5/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Luis Medina
|5/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Johan Oviedo
|5/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Roansy Contreras
|5/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Mitch Keller
|5/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Zack Wheeler
