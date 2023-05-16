Diamondbacks vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will see Kyle Muller on the hill for the Oakland Athletics in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
The Diamondbacks have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+125). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-150
|+125
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won 62.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-6).
- Arizona has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.
- Arizona has played in 42 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-20-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just two games this season, and covered in both.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-10
|10-8
|8-6
|16-12
|16-11
|8-7
