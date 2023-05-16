Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-18) and the Oakland Athletics (9-34) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-6 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 16.

The probable starters are Tommy Henry (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Muller (1-3) for the Athletics.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 16 games this season and won 10 (62.5%) of those contests.

Arizona is 5-2 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored 214 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 4.65 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule