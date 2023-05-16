Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-18) and the Oakland Athletics (9-34) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-6 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 16.
The probable starters are Tommy Henry (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Muller (1-3) for the Athletics.
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 7, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 16 games this season and won 10 (62.5%) of those contests.
- Arizona is 5-2 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has scored 214 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.65 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 11
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs John Brebbia
|May 13
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
|May 15
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Drew Rucinski
|May 16
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Kyle Muller
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Luis Medina
|May 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo
|May 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Roansy Contreras
|May 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Mitch Keller
|May 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Zack Wheeler
