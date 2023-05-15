The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Christian Walker, Brent Rooker and others in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Kelly has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 34-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 40th, 1.147 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins May. 10 6.0 4 4 4 6 1 vs. Nationals May. 5 7.0 4 1 1 10 1 at Rockies Apr. 28 6.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5 at Cardinals Apr. 17 6.0 5 1 1 3 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Walker has collected 38 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .264/.327/.507 slash line so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI (41 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .308/.363/.519 slash line so far this season.

Gurriel takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with four doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 36 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .308/.420/.650 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 12 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Rangers May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 10 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has collected 44 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks. He has driven in 20 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashed .270/.331/.362 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 12 3-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 vs. Rangers May. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees May. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

