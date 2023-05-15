Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Esteury Ruiz will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Athletics have +165 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Diamondbacks have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 41 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-19-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 9-8 8-6 15-12 15-11 8-7

