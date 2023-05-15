Diamondbacks vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Esteury Ruiz will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Athletics have +165 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-200
|+165
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have gone 9-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
- Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Diamondbacks have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In the 41 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-19-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-10
|9-8
|8-6
|15-12
|15-11
|8-7
