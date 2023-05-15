Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (23-18) and the Oakland Athletics (9-33) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 8-6 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM on May 15.
The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (3-3) for the Diamondbacks and Drew Rucinski (0-3) for the Athletics.
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 8, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Athletics Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won nine, or 60%, of those games.
- Arizona has played as favorites of -200 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Diamondbacks have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 209.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.74 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs John Brebbia
|May 13
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
|May 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Drew Rucinski
|May 16
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Kyle Muller
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Luis Medina
|May 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo
|May 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Roansy Contreras
|May 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Mitch Keller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.