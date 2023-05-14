The Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18) are looking for another strong showing from a slugger on a hot streak against the San Francisco Giants (17-22) on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field. Dominic Fletcher is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (3-5) for the Giants and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (3-5, 3.98 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 12.10 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

  • Pfaadt (0-1) pitches first for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • He has a 12.10 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .381 against him over his two appearances this season.
  • Pfaadt has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season entering this matchup.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

  • The Giants will hand the ball to Webb (3-5) for his ninth start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, a 6.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.173 in eight games this season.
  • If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
  • Webb has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.98 ERA ranks 48th, 1.173 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th.

