Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 42 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .442 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .273 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 207 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .333.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.338 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt heads to the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, throwing five innings and giving up six earned runs.

In two starts this season, Pfaadt has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants L 6-2 Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson John Brebbia 5/13/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics - Away Merrill Kelly Drew Rucinski 5/16/2023 Athletics - Away Tommy Henry Kyle Muller 5/17/2023 Athletics - Away Ryne Nelson Ken Waldichuk 5/19/2023 Pirates - Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Pfaadt Roansy Contreras

