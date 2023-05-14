Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will play Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.
The Giants are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+115). A 9-run total is set for this contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-140
|+115
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Arizona is 7-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 40 opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-10
|9-8
|7-6
|15-12
|14-11
|8-7
