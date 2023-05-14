Diamondbacks vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18) and the San Francisco Giants (17-22) clashing at Chase Field (on May 14) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (3-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1).
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (52%) in those games.
- Arizona has a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.2 runs per game (207 total).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.83 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 10
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|L 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs John Brebbia
|May 13
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
|May 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Drew Rucinski
|May 16
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Kyle Muller
|May 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo
|May 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Roansy Contreras
