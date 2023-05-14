Sunday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18) and the San Francisco Giants (17-22) clashing at Chase Field (on May 14) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (3-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (52%) in those games.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.2 runs per game (207 total).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.83 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule