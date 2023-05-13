Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are ahead in the series 3-2. The Stars are listed with -165 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+140).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+140)

Kraken (+140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-16-24 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-5-7 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 60 times, and are 46-7-7 in those games (to record 99 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Stars finished 18-11-9 in those matchups (45 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in matchups that have needed overtime.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored two goals this season, they've earned six points (2-12-2 record).

The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 62 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-19-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

